Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 612,421 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 111.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 3.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of NIKE worth $87,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in NIKE by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 89,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 237,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $48,164,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $98.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.