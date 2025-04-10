Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $153.34 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,598,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,899 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises approximately 5.3% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.29% of PG&E worth $153,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 746.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

