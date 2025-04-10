Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Sells £84,564 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider John Stephen Ions sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.14), for a total transaction of £84,564 ($108,055.20).

John Stephen Ions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, John Stephen Ions purchased 12,500 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($63,889.60).

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

LON:LIO traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 329.50 ($4.21). 355,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 406.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 445.94. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 301.50 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 865 ($11.05). The company has a market cap of £208.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

