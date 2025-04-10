Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $21.78. Li Auto shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 1,625,314 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC set a $38.50 target price on Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie lowered Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nomura Securities raised Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

