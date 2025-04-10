Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,375,279 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,530,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.90% of Invitation Homes worth $176,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 696.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 158.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

