Legal & General Group Plc Has $148.39 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,120,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,897,129 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.63% of Huntington Bancshares worth $148,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,402.43. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock worth $1,631,151 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.