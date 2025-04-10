Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,834 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,692,000 after buying an additional 823,803 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 232,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.