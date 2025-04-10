Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 6.9 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day moving average is $190.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $245,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,071 shares in the company, valued at $103,964,058. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,267 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.