Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $126.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

