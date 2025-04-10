Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

