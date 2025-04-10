Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,102,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,969,000 after acquiring an additional 192,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,129,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,364,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,424,000 after buying an additional 33,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after buying an additional 56,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 587,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

