LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on LCNB in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.25 price target for the company.

LCNB Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 53,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,009. The firm has a market cap of $203.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. LCNB has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. LCNB had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LCNB by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in LCNB by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

