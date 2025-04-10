Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Director Acquires C$30,856.00 in Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Director Simon Henry Ingram acquired 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,856.00.

Simon Henry Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Simon Henry Ingram acquired 33,700 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,070.00.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

CVE LRA opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.72 and a beta of 0.31. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$1.75.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

