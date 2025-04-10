Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $116,000 Position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.65% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APRE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of APRE opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.04. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,029.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

