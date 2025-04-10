Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 90,000 Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Context Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,003,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,149,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNTX stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $60.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNTX shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Context Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Context Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

