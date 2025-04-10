Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,182 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

