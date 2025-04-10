Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Laboratory Co. of America stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of LH opened at $230.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $258.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 46.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 108.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.38.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total transaction of $127,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,624.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $175,605.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,314.34. The trade was a 12.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

