Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Knife River comprises 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Knife River by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

KNF opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $66.13 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

