Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Position Boosted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,741 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kenvue by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,972,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,169,000 after acquiring an additional 561,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 1.4 %

Kenvue stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.