Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,298,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,256. The trade was a 11.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,446,230. The trade was a 32.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $96.34 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

