Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of QCR worth $18,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other QCR news, EVP Nicole A. Lee acquired 1,094 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $85,846.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,602.07. The trade was a 139.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCR Trading Up 4.2 %

QCR stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $96.08.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on QCR from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

