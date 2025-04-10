Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,642 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,696,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,312,000 after acquiring an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,097,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $240.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.73. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $183.58 and a 1-year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.