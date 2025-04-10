Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 146.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,355 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Mercury Systems worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,916.64. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

