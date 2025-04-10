Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Cavco Industries worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,237,000 after buying an additional 160,899 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $20,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $17,730,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,418,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,465,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,688. This represents a 45.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

CVCO stock opened at $488.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $544.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.78.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

