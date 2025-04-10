Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135,462 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 133,482 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $464.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -813.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

