Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $24.45 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Casella Waste Systems worth $24,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,110,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,555,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,644,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 190,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,352 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CWST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $111.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.