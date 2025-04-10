Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $17.41 Million Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ducommun by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Price Performance

DCO stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $858.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

