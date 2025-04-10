Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $14.78 Million Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of AZZ worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AZZ by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in AZZ by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AZZ by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $403.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

AZZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.