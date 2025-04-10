Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $13.41 Million Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Old Second Bancorp worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after acquiring an additional 181,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 153,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 98,617 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,143 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $694.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

OSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

