Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Alamo Group worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $157.07 and a one year high of $220.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.85 million. Analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W cut shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALG

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.