Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. SouthState accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of SouthState worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SouthState by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $87.29 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.76.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 3,100 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,514.40. The trade was a 9.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher bought 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,481.78. This represents a 137.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

