Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $28,509,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,635,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $23,776,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,039,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,780 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 9.9 %

IBP opened at $173.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.84. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.85 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.69.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.