Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 268,486 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,486 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 2.23% of Amerant Bancorp worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 47,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 6.7 %

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $775.69 million, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.05. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is -63.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMTB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

