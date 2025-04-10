Kelman Lazarov Inc. Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

