Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 6,612 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.12% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.