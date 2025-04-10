Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Price

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESNT. Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of ESNT opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFC Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 56,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Essent Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Essent Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Essent Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

