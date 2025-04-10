Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Price

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $18.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 7.9 %

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.56. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.27 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

