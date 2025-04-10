JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $46.62. 9,336,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 3,913,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 10.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

