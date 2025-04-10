JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $46.62. 9,336,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 3,913,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
