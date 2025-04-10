JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $229.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

