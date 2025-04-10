JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,678,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 576,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,597,000 after acquiring an additional 76,710 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $5,580,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $234.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $655.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

