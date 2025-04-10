JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $170.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $143.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $161.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $670,565,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,206,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 854,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 361,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 18,141.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 351,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

