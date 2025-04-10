JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Down 7.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Shares of Viper Energy stock traded down $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $36.59. 288,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,035. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.