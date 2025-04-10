JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Price

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of PCOR traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 693,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.30 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.26.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $377,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,264,700 shares in the company, valued at $93,107,214. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $995,040.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 161,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,634.56. The trade was a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,468 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

