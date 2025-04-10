JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DASH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $188.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.83. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,424.85. This trade represents a 71.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,523 shares of company stock worth $47,227,120. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,501,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after buying an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,781,000 after purchasing an additional 949,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DoorDash by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

