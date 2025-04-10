JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Price

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.23% from the stock’s current price.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of CWK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 542,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $61,732,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $38,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $25,964,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $16,580,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 579.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,295,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 1,105,355 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.