JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Price

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.23% from the stock’s current price.
CWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $61,732,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $38,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $25,964,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $16,580,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 579.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,295,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 1,105,355 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
