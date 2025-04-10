JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Trading Down 5.6 %
About Teck Resources
Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.