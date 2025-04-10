JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

BATS BBCA opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $75.62.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

