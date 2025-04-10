Joo Mi Kim Sells 162 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $19,446.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,869,368.36. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Thursday, February 13th, Joo Mi Kim sold 4,542 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $636,243.36.

On Monday, February 10th, Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $628,180.00.

Qualys Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average is $136.15. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $174.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,016,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualys by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.