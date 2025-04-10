Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $309.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.50.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $224.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,639,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,030,000 after buying an additional 88,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 899,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

