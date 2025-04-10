John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.08 and last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 148394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $645.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 980,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,481,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.